All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 37: Google’s forgettable Pixel 4a / De'Longhi’s life-changing espresso machine

Google’s Pixel 4a, a mid-range Android phone, has been widely praised by the tech press. But Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong doesn’t see what the big deal is. In his review of the Pixel 4a, Ray deems the $349 device “forgettable.” He joins us to discuss. And later: Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky was tired of Kuerig’s K-cup coffee system, which is terrible for the environment and pricey to boot. So he bought a super-automatic espresso machine, the $530 De'Longhi ESAM3300, which he says changed his life. Joshua joins us to talk about his beloved machine.

Read the original Input stories here: