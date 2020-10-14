Google’s new Pixel 5 and 4a 5G phones / Roman emperors get a digital makeover

Google recently released details about its upcoming Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. They’re mid-range phones that don’t compete head-on with the iPhone 11 on tech specs. But they do have one camera feature that even the iPhone 11 Pro doesn’t: Night Sight for portrait mode. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong joins us to discuss.
And later: Virtual reality specialist Daniel Voshart recently used machine learning, Photoshop, and a whole lot of research materials to create hyperreal likenesses of ancient Roman emperors. Input news writer Mehreen Kasana joins us to talk about this visually stunning project.
On this episode of Input/Output, we dive into Google’s brand-new phones and Rome’s old-school rulers.
- Google's Pixel 5 and 4a 5G have one killer camera feature the iPhone doesn't
- Veni, vidi, visage: Machine learning reveals the hot (and not) Roman emperors
