Has Netflix become a ripoff? / How Biden’s FCC will improve the internet

A Netflix subscription is now the worst value in streaming, according to an Input piece by Samuel Polay, co-host of the podcast Culture Vacuum. He writes that the quality of Netflix’s offerings are not the issue; it’s that the company continues to lag behind competitors by failing to offer the highest quality picture to all of its customers. Samuel joins us to discuss.
And later: Outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s legacy will be defined by the body’s controversial repeal of net neutrality. But what can we expect from a Biden administration FCC? In short: Net neutrality will be back, and the internet will be cheaper. Input news writer J. Fergus stops by to talk about some of the changes in store come 2021.
On this episode of Input/Output, we look at how the price of Netflix is going up while the price of internet service may be going down.
Read the original Input stories here:
- A Netflix subscription is now the worst value in streaming
- Here's what we can hope for from a Biden-led FCC
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Samuel Polay on Twitter
- Follow J. Fergus on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.