Has Netflix become a ripoff? / How Biden’s FCC will improve the internet

A Netflix subscription is now the worst value in streaming, according to an Input piece by Samuel Polay, co-host of the podcast Culture Vacuum. He writes that the quality of Netflix’s offerings are not the issue; it’s that the company continues to lag behind competitors by failing to offer the highest quality picture to all of its customers. Samuel joins us to discuss.

And later: Outgoing FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s legacy will be defined by the body’s controversial repeal of net neutrality. But what can we expect from a Biden administration FCC? In short: Net neutrality will be back, and the internet will be cheaper. Input news writer J. Fergus stops by to talk about some of the changes in store come 2021.

On this episode of Input/Output, we look at how the price of Netflix is going up while the price of internet service may be going down.

