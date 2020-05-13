Input/Output: How 'Final Fantasy VII' changed my life & E-bikes for the apocalypse

All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode #2 How Final Fantasy VII changed my life and my hair / E-bikes for the apocalypse

One of the most anticipated video games of the year, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, came out for the PlayStation 4 recently. The game is a, well, remake of the original Final Fantasy VII, originally released in 1997. To celebrate the new game, Input senior reviews editor Raymond Wong wrote an essay called Final Fantasy VII changed my life ... and my hair.” He joins us to discuss his piece.

Given the coronavirus outbreak, many urbanites might be contemplating getting the hell out of Dodge. An electric bike, in theory, could provide a speedy, not to mention environmentally conscious, mode of transport. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers joins us to discuss the best e-bikes for the end times.

Read the original Input stories here: