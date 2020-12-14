How to beautify your PS5 / Please stop making new emoji!

The PlayStation 5’s widely mocked design comes with at least one advantage over the new Xbox: Its big side panels are easily removable and perfect for customization. Samuel Polay, co-host of the podcast Culture Vacuum, recently wrote an Input guide to painting your PS5 without destroying it. He joins us to discuss.
And later: There are too many emoji, and it has to stop. So argues Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky in a recent piece for the site. A few years back, he says, something sort of horrible began: We just kept making emoji for pretty much everything. He worries that we’re reaching a moment when our emoji will become too literal, too obvious. Joshua stops by to talk about this issue.
On this episode of Input/Output, we’ve got stories for gamers and for texters.
