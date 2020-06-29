All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 20: The Instagrammers documenting celebrity fits / Changing racist coding terms

Name a stylish celebrity and chances are there’s an Instagram account dedicated to their outfits. Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez recently interviewed the unlikely influencers behind the popular Shia LaBeouf and Jonah Hill stan accounts. Edgar joins us to chat. And later: GitHub CEO Nat Friedman said the technology company is looking to replace racially insensitive terms like “master” and “slave” across its website and documentation. The move is part of a bigger trend in tech that Input news writer Matt Wille recently explored. He joins us to discuss.

