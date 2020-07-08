All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 23: The secret to amazing Zoom video / Waydoo’s awesome electric surfboard

Tired of using your crappy webcam for all those Zoom calls? Then go high-def using your DSLR camera instead. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers recently wrote about how you can easily have the best-looking video on your work call. He joins us to discuss. And later: When it’s in action, the Waydoo Flyer One, a $4,000 electric surfboard, looks something like a flying carpet. And the great thing is, you don’t need any waves to ride it. The board, technically called an efoil, should be available before summer’s end. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to talk about this thrilling device.

