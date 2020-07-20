All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 28: Nike’s Road Warrior sneaker / Adidas’ new marathon shoe

Nike’s new Road Warrior sneaker, part of the ISPA 2020 collection, looks insane. It features a lace-less tying mechanism, lightweight knit patch upper with a split toe, an open-floating heel, and pancake-style Air Zoom units. Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez recently wrote about these Mad Max–inspired shoes. He joins us to talk about them. And later: Adidas recently unveiled its newest marathon sneaker, the Adizero Adios Pro. But can the shoe compete with Nike’s record-breaking Zoom Next% series? Input news writer Ian Servantes joins us to discuss.

