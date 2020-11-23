Our Blade Runner dystopia / We’re living in a cheesy horror movie

Photos of the orange skies caused by the recent wildfires in the West reminded many of the imagery from the movie Blade Runner 2049. Input news writer Andrew Paul argues that it’s well past time to accept that we are, more or less, living in the dystopian future that the Blade Runner movies predicted. He joins us to discuss.
And later: Even considering our worst moments, humanity’s relationship with technology is still much too awkward to achieve dystopia, according to Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald. The world today, she writes, is shaping up to be a lot more like the B horror movie Chopping Mall than it is a sci-fi classic like Blade Runner. Cheyenne swings by the show to share her thoughts.
On this episode of Input/Output, we’ve got differing opinions about which film our screwed-up civilization most resembles.
Read the original Input stories here:
- It's well past time to accept that we are living in Blade Runner
- Uh, guys, I think we’re all trapped in a B horror movie
