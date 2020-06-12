Input/Output
Quit your job, Mark Zuckerberg! / The great Sonic debate
On this episode, we talk about why Zuckerberg isn't the leader we need right now and why Sonic games actually suck.
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.
Episode 14: Quit your job, Mark Zuckerberg! / The great Sonic debate
Mark Zuckerberg is not the leader billions of people need right now, showing time and again he is unfit and unequipped to navigate the complex issues he’s created. So argues Input editor in chief Joshua Topolsky in his fiery essay “Mark Zuckerberg, resign from your role as CEO of Facebook.” Joshua joins us to discuss. And later: The Japanese video game company Sega, creator of the popular Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, recently marked its 60th anniversary. But not everyone was feeling celebratory. One naysayer was Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong, who wrote a piece called “Sorry, but Sonic games suck.” Ray and fellow Input editor Ryan Houlihan, a huge Sega fan, join us to debate Sonic’s merits.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Mark Zuckerberg, resign from your role as CEO of Facebook
- Facebook employees stage a virtual walk-out over Zuck's weak response to Trump's posts
- Sorry, but Sonic games suck
