Samsung’s damn cool Galaxy Buds Live / Can Allbirds shoes be cool?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live was recently reviewed by Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong. His verdict: these bean-shaped wireless earbuds are damn cool even though the noise cancellation is pretty weak. Ray stops by the show to talk about the AirPods competitor.
And later: Allbirds, the sustainability-focused, direct-to-consumer footwear brand, is popular with tech bros. Among sneakerheads...not so much. In an apparent effort to change that, Allbirds recently struck up partnerships with Adidas and Chinatown Market. Input news writer Ian Servantes joins us to discuss.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about bean-shaped wireless earbuds and sustainability-focused footwear.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Galaxy Buds Live review: Okay, Samsung's anti-AirPods rule
- Allbirds conquered tech bros. Now it wants to buy its way into streetwear.
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Ray Wong on Twitter
- Follow Ian Servantes on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.