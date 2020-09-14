Samsung’s damn cool Galaxy Buds Live / Can Allbirds shoes be cool?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live was recently reviewed by Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong. His verdict: these bean-shaped wireless earbuds are damn cool even though the noise cancellation is pretty weak. Ray stops by the show to talk about the AirPods competitor.

And later: Allbirds, the sustainability-focused, direct-to-consumer footwear brand, is popular with tech bros. Among sneakerheads...not so much. In an apparent effort to change that, Allbirds recently struck up partnerships with Adidas and Chinatown Market. Input news writer Ian Servantes joins us to discuss.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about bean-shaped wireless earbuds and sustainability-focused footwear.

