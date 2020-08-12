All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 38: Samsung’s new Galaxy smartphones / Gaming on the original Fold

Last week, Samsung formally unveiled its newest products at its Galaxy Unpacked virtual event. Among the company’s new devices are two versions of the Galaxy Note 20 phone, both due out August 21, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a second-generation foldable with a release date to be announced. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong joins us to talk about what to expect from these new phones. And later: The original Galaxy Fold had a troubled rollout and received mixed reviews last year. But there’s at least one thing it’s perfect for: retro gaming. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers joins us to discuss.

