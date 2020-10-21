Should Twitter and Facebook ban questionable stories? / Why your iPhone 12 won’t come with EarPods

Twitter and Facebook recently made controversial editorial decisions to reduce the spread of a disputed New York Post story about presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Republicans accused the platforms of censorship, and Twitter later reversed course. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and guides editor Evan Rodgers join us to talk about these pre-election developments.
And later: For the first time since the original iPhone was launched in 2007, the device won’t come with any headphones in the box. Nor will it come with a power adapter. Apple is framing this as a sustainability effort, but Ryan and Evan aren’t convinced.
On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss that New York Post controversy and Apple’s supposed sustainability move.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Twitter and Facebook are limiting the spread of a NY Post story
- Sorry, but your iPhone 12 won't come with EarPods
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Ryan Houlihan on Twitter
- Follow Evan Rodgers on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.