Should Twitter and Facebook ban questionable stories? / Why your iPhone 12 won’t come with EarPods

Twitter and Facebook recently made controversial editorial decisions to reduce the spread of a disputed New York Post story about presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter. Republicans accused the platforms of censorship, and Twitter later reversed course. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and guides editor Evan Rodgers join us to talk about these pre-election developments.

And later: For the first time since the original iPhone was launched in 2007, the device won’t come with any headphones in the box. Nor will it come with a power adapter. Apple is framing this as a sustainability effort, but Ryan and Evan aren’t convinced.

On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss that New York Post controversy and Apple’s supposed sustainability move.

Read the original Input stories here:

Where to find us: