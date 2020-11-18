Should you give Amazon access to your garage? / The Nintendo Switch is still killing it

Amazon is expanding its in-garage delivery program for Prime users. The company’s smart door program, myQ, was initially limited to a few dozen cities in the US, but now it could go live for thousands. The idea is to cut down on package theft but also fight back Covid-19 transmission. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss whether you should give Amazon access to your garage.

And later: The Nintendo Switch's popularity shows no signs of waning. The company recently said it sold 12.53 million units of its record-breaking Switch console worldwide in the six months between April and September of this year. Ryan and Joshua talk about what Nintendo is doing right.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a package-theft reduction scheme and everyone’s favorite handheld gaming device.

