Spotify’s fake song scammers / Another thing wrong with Quibi

Do you hate your favorite band’s latest song? If you’re listening on Spotify, that track might be a fake. It turns out that Spotify’s third-party distribution platform is flawed, allowing scammers to impersonate popular artists for weeks on end, stealing thousands of streams in the process. Writer Landon Groves joins us to discuss this surprising finding.
And later: The short-form content platform Quibi is both an industry joke and a commercial failure. On top of that, it exploits its labor, according to Input news writer J. Fergus. They join us to talk about how the platform compensates its A-list stars handsomely while using a union loophole to underpay its behind-the-scenes workers.
On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss phony music and shady labor practices.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Hate your favorite band's latest song? On Spotify, it might be a fake.
- On top of everything else, Quibi exploits a union loophole to underpay workers
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Landon Groves on Twitter
- Follow J. Fergus on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.