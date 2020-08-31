Spotify’s fake song scammers / Another thing wrong with Quibi

Do you hate your favorite band’s latest song? If you’re listening on Spotify, that track might be a fake. It turns out that Spotify’s third-party distribution platform is flawed, allowing scammers to impersonate popular artists for weeks on end, stealing thousands of streams in the process. Writer Landon Groves joins us to discuss this surprising finding.

And later: The short-form content platform Quibi is both an industry joke and a commercial failure. On top of that, it exploits its labor, according to Input news writer J. Fergus. They join us to talk about how the platform compensates its A-list stars handsomely while using a union loophole to underpay its behind-the-scenes workers.

On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss phony music and shady labor practices.

