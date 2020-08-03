All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 33: Super Nintendo World sneak peek / Instagram’s delightfully dumb new meme

Video of the under-construction Super Nintendo World, a Mario-themed attraction at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, recently leaked on the internet. And it looks amazing. Senior reviews editor Ray Wong wrote about the park for Input. He joins us to talk about the park. And later: Ever wonder what kind of dog you would be? The Instagram account @whatdogyouare lets you know with a photo of a canine with your first name superimposed over it. It’s part of a silly new meme that extends to accounts like "What Danny DeVito Are You." Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald joins us to discuss.

