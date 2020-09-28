Tesla’s bold battery plan / Jeff Bezos’ beyond obscene fortune

Tesla recently unveiled new battery tech that will help its vehicles go further while costing less. The automaker said it will be building these next-generation batteries itself. It also revealed Tesla’s Model S Plaid, which CEO Elon Musk said would be “the fastest production vehicle ever.” Input news editor Craig Wilson stops by the show to discuss.
And later: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently became the first person worth $200 billion. This development, argues Input news writer Andrew Paul, is a crime against humanity for many reasons, including how much of Bezos’ money has been earned during a global pandemic. Andrew joins us to foment class warfare.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a billionaire and the biggest billionaire of them all.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Tesla's new battery tech is bad for other carmakers but good for the Earth
- Jeff Bezos being worth $200 billion is a crime against humanity
