Tesla’s bold battery plan / Jeff Bezos’ beyond obscene fortune

Tesla recently unveiled new battery tech that will help its vehicles go further while costing less. The automaker said it will be building these next-generation batteries itself. It also revealed Tesla’s Model S Plaid, which CEO Elon Musk said would be “the fastest production vehicle ever.” Input news editor Craig Wilson stops by the show to discuss.

And later: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recently became the first person worth $200 billion. This development, argues Input news writer Andrew Paul, is a crime against humanity for many reasons, including how much of Bezos’ money has been earned during a global pandemic. Andrew joins us to foment class warfare.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a billionaire and the biggest billionaire of them all.

Read the original Input stories here:

Where to find us: