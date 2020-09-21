The Apple Watch Series 6 and more unveiled / Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant

Apple recently unveiled its Apple Watch Series 6, which boasts a blood oxygen monitor, a two-and-a-half-times brighter display, and four new colors. It also introduced the more affordable Apple Watch SE, the iPad Air 4, and Apple One, a bundle of the company’s most popular services. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong joins us to talk up all the new Apple goodness.
And later: In between upending the auto industry and trying to get people to Mars, Elon Musk is heading a company called Neuralink that wants to put coin-sized implants in human skulls, directly connected to the brain using robot surgeons. These implants could have a wide array of uses, including helping people with severe spinal cord injuries walk again. But how realistic is all this? Input news editor Craig Wilson comes by the show to discuss.
In this episode of Input/Output, we dive into the latest news on devices that go on your wrist and in your skull.
Read the original Input stories here:
- How do Google and Fitbit compete with a $279 Apple Watch?
- Apple Watch Series 6 unveiled with blood oxygen monitor, 2.5x brighter display, and four new colors
- Elon Musk's Neuralink will use robots to implant Fitbit-like sensors in brains
