The deepfake porn threat / The fight against racist porn

As the technology has gotten cheaper, there’s been an explosion of deepfake porn videos – clips in which people's likenesses are digitally inserted onto other people’s bodies. Right now, the targets are mostly female celebrities. But deepfakes are coming for regular people soon. Input news writer J. Fergus joins us to discuss.
And later: The porn industry is overtly racist. Some POC performers have hit upon a way to combat that fact, by tagging their porn with empowering rather than racist hashtags. Writer Jessica Klein joins us to discuss.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Deepfake porn is getting easier to make and it's coming for regular people soon
- Your porn is racist. These Black performers are fighting back.
