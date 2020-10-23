Input/Output Podcast

The deepfake porn threat / The fight against racist porn

On this episode, we’ve got two stories about what’s bad about online smut.

As the technology has gotten cheaper, there’s been an explosion of deepfake porn videos – clips in which people's likenesses are digitally inserted onto other people’s bodies. Right now, the targets are mostly female celebrities. But deepfakes are coming for regular people soon. Input news writer J. Fergus joins us to discuss.

And later: The porn industry is overtly racist. Some POC performers have hit upon a way to combat that fact, by tagging their porn with empowering rather than racist hashtags. Writer Jessica Klein joins us to discuss.

