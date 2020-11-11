The great ‘Stop the Steal’ Facebook prank / Elon Musk launches Tesla Tequila

A large "Stop the Steal" Facebook group, ostensibly set up to protest the election count, got a surprise rebrand late last week. Some prankster, or pranksters, changed the name of the group to “Gay Communists for Socialism,” infuriating the page’s pro-Trump users. Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky join us to discuss this delightful turn of events.
And later: Elon Musk’s car company recently announced its own brand of booze called Tesla Tequila. The 40-percent alcoholic beverage costs a whopping $250 and comes in a fancy glass bottle shaped like a thunderbolt. Of course, it sold out almost immediately. Ryan and Joshua talk about the latest Tesla news.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about an online practical joke and a novelty booze brand.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Facebook's 'Stop The Steal' Group has had the best rebrand imaginable
- Tesla didn't get the memo that a car company selling tequila is a very bad idea
