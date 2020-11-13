The mega-powerful Xbox Series X is here / Hypnotic GIF art for sale

The Xbox Series X is here, and it’s a gaming monster. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong recently wrote an overview of what’s being touted as the most powerful console ever created. He joins us to talk about whether you should choose a new Xbox or the next-gen PlayStation 5.
And later: Infinite Objects is a New York-based company that sells limited-edition video art in what look like digital picture frames. Input news editor Craig Wilson recently wrote about the company and how it takes GIFs and videos to the next level. Craig joins us to discuss.
