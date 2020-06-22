All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 17: The PS5 is ugly / How to get "Japan-only" streetwear

Sony recently unveiled its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5, and a good deal of the internet hated the flashy design, mocking it with endless memes. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong felt so strongly that he wrote an essay called “What the PlayStation 5 gets wrong about the future of design.” He joins us to discuss. And later: If you’re serious about what you wear, chances are you’ve come across these two dreaded words: "Japan-only." But thanks to internet proxy services, you don't have to live in Japan to buy "Japan-exclusive" streetwear. Input news writer Ian Servantes recently wrote a great guide to buying Japanese fashion online. He shares those tips with us.

Read the original Input stories here: