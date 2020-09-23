The PS5 launch games are underwhelming / Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2: yea or nay?

Sony recently announced the PlayStation 5 will officially go on sale November 12 in the U.S. and other select territories for a starting price of $399. The company also announced a number of console-exclusive games. But Input editor Ryan Houlihan and editor in chief Joshua Topolsky aren’t super excited for the PS5. They join us to discuss why.
And later: Facebook recently unveiled the Oculus Quest 2, a more affordable successor to the original Quest. In his review of the Quest 2, Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong says it puts all other virtual reality headsets to shame. But should you get one considering everything wrong with Facebook? Ryan and Joshua talk about why you should not.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about two new devices that will distract you from our hellish reality.
Read the original Input stories here:
- PlayStation 5 launches November 12 for $399. Here's everything we know.
- Oculus Quest 2 review: This just puts all other VR headsets to shame
