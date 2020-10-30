The surprising Surface Laptop Go / Mercedes-Benz’s otherworldly concept car

The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic surprise, according to Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong. With a touchscreen, a great keyboard, and a real OS, Microsoft’s $700 Laptop Go is the new college laptop. It’s a way better value than an iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard combo that costs $1,350. Ray joins us to discuss.
And later: Mercedes-Benz first showed off its AVTR Vision concept car at CES in January 2020. Inspired by the James Cameron blockbuster Avatar, the vehicle featured some wild ideas about what the future of four-wheeled mobility might look like. We never thought we’d see more than a shell and some sketches, but Mercedes recently featured a working unit in a 13-minute YouTube video. Input news editor Craig Wilson swings by to talk about it.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a hot new laptop and an insane-looking automobile.
Read the original Input stories here:
- The Surface Laptop Go is a fantastic surprise
- The Mercedes-Benz AVTR Vision was pure fantasy but now it's real
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Ray Wong on Twitter
- Follow Craig Wilson on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.