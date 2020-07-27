All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 31: The Tesla of electric bikes / A crazy fast electric motorcycle

The Superstrata Ion electric bike has Tesla-like ambitions. Produced by Arevo, it will feature the world’s first unibody carbon fiber bike frame, 3D-printed to your personal body size. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong spoke to Arevo’s CEO and got the details on the Ion, which should be available by the end of the year. Ray joins us to talk about it. And later: The Voxan Wattman is designed to be the fastest electric motorcycle ever. Next year the vehicle, which has a face like a bullet train, will be put to the test. Can it break the e-motorcycle speed record? Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to discuss.

