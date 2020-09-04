This Lego Nintendo toy rules! / Who is YouTube star Mr. Sausage?

The Lego Nintendo Entertainment System is “the coolest toy of 2020,” raves senior reviews editor Ray Wong in a review for Input. This 2,646-piece brick set replicates an NES, a controller, and an old-school CRT TV (complete with moving diorama). Ray joins us to geek out about it.
And later: The Ordinary Sausage YouTube channel features an anonymous guy, known only as Mr. Sausage, making sausages out of other foodstuffs – everything from Big Macs to ice cream sandwiches. The channel has become a YouTube sensation and a bright spot during quarantine. Input news writer J. Fergus stops by to discuss.
On this episode of Input/Output, we dive into two super-fun stories that will make your day a little less bleak.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Lego NES review: The coolest toy of 2020. Period.
- 'Ordinary Sausage' upends our ideas about food and we can't look away
