TikTok’s fantastic Ratatouille the Musical / Nike’s legendary ‘Freddy Krueger’ SB Dunks

Imaginative TikTokers have created, in bits and pieces, Ratatouille the Musical, based on the 2007 Pixar animated film about a rat named Remy’s efforts to become a chef. Input news writer Matt Wille is a huge fan of Ratatouille the Musical and wrote a piece on how it came about — and why it deserves a Tony Award. He joins us to discuss.
And later: The Nike shoe known as the Freddy Krueger SB Dunk is the greatest sneaker that never was. Input news writer Ian Servantes stops by to tell the tale of a shoe that, after being canceled in 2007 due to a cease and desist letter, went on to become a cultural phenomenon.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about two extremely inspired — and extremely unofficial — movie spin-offs.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Give TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical a Tony, you cowards
- Nike's 'Freddy Krueger' SB Dunk is the greatest sneaker that never was
