Travis Scott’s meaningless collaborations / Black metal meets video games

No one in hip-hop is better at leveraging their personal brand outside of music than Travis Scott, writes Input news writer Ian Servantes. But Scott’s collaborations, most notably his recent high-profile deal with McDonald’s, are devoid of meaning. Ian joins us to explain.

And later: The black metal duo Buzz Lightyear recently released a song called “you died,” which features samples from the scene that appears when you get killed in the video game Dark Souls. The track is a mix of black metal and electronic music – and black metal purists hate it. Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald stops by to discuss.

On this music-themed episode of Input/Output, we talk about a beloved hip-hop star and a vexing heavy metal duo.

