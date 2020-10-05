Travis Scott’s meaningless collaborations / Black metal meets video games

No one in hip-hop is better at leveraging their personal brand outside of music than Travis Scott, writes Input news writer Ian Servantes. But Scott’s collaborations, most notably his recent high-profile deal with McDonald’s, are devoid of meaning. Ian joins us to explain.
And later: The black metal duo Buzz Lightyear recently released a song called “you died,” which features samples from the scene that appears when you get killed in the video game Dark Souls. The track is a mix of black metal and electronic music – and black metal purists hate it. Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald stops by to discuss.
On this music-themed episode of Input/Output, we talk about a beloved hip-hop star and a vexing heavy metal duo.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Travis Scott, a $6 McDonald's meal, and the art of meaningless collabs
- The band behind a black metal 'Dark Souls' song reimagines the genre in MIDI
