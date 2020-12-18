Ultralight titanium gifts for the holidays / The best battery-powered bikes, scooters, and more

Input guides editor Evan Rodgers recently published a holiday gift guide full of ultralight titanium stocking stuffers – everything from a knife to an iPhone 12 case. He joins us to talk titanium.
And later: Looking for a holiday present for an eco-conscious person who likes to zip around? Good news! Input news editor Craig Wilson has assembled a gift guide featuring the best battery-powered personal transportation devices: scooters, bikes, skateboards, and monowheels. He swings by to discuss.
On this episode of Input/Output, we get into the holiday spirit with a couple of rad gift guides.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Make your holiday ultralight with these titanium stocking stuffers
- Give the gift of extreme mobility with these e-bikes, scooters, and monowheels
