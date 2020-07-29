All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 32: The ultrarich are killing the planet / The ultimate underground bunker

Society considers being filthy rich something to aspire to. However, scientists argue in a new analysis, the pursuit of affluence goes directly against the idea — and feasibility — of a sustainable system. Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald wrote about this study and asked that rich people please stop killing the planet. She joins us to discuss. And later: These days, a lot of us have the end of the world on our minds. And have we found the perfect subterranean bunker for you. Designed by a Ukrainian architecture firm, it’s called "Underground House Plan B,” and it would make a stylish lair for a Bond villain. Unfortunately, it’s only a concept for now. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to talk about it.

