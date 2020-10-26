What Netflix’s ‘Sneakerheads’ series gets right / Jordan Brand goes all in on womenswear

The new Netflix comedy series Sneakerheads centers on a family guy named Devin and his quest for a pair of legendary sneakers. Input senior editor Edgar Alvarez recently interviewed series creator Jay Longino about the show’s origins and more. Edgar joins us to discuss.
And later: Nearly four decades after the birth of the Air Jordan, the namesake brand Nike created for Michael Jordan is finally turning its attention to women. And it’s paying off big time, writes Jessica Schiffer, a contributing editor at Vogue Business. She joins us to talk about her Input piece on Jordan Brand’s awakening.
Read the original Input stories here:
- How a gift from Michael Jordan inspired Netflix's Sneakerheads show
- Why Jordan Brand is, finally, paying attention to women in streetwear
