What’s wrong with Samsung’s Note S20 Ultra / The Tesla of electric skateboards

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with its spiffy new laser autofocus, Input guides editor Evan Rodgers figured it was a good bet to buy one. But he was sorely disappointed with the device’s camera system. It’s a problem, he writes, that stems from Samsung’s entire imaging philosophy. Evan joins us to explain.

And later: The forthcoming Hunter electric skateboard has Tesla-level ambitions. It’s an all-aluminum, water-resistant, battery-packing board with custom-designed suspension instead of rigid trucks and tire-like wheels. That combination means better board handling – and a nearly $2,000 price tag. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to discuss.

On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a bad camera and a rad board.

