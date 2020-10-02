What’s wrong with Samsung’s Note S20 Ultra / The Tesla of electric skateboards

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, with its spiffy new laser autofocus, Input guides editor Evan Rodgers figured it was a good bet to buy one. But he was sorely disappointed with the device’s camera system. It’s a problem, he writes, that stems from Samsung’s entire imaging philosophy. Evan joins us to explain.
And later: The forthcoming Hunter electric skateboard has Tesla-level ambitions. It’s an all-aluminum, water-resistant, battery-packing board with custom-designed suspension instead of rigid trucks and tire-like wheels. That combination means better board handling – and a nearly $2,000 price tag. Input news editor Craig Wilson joins us to discuss.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about a bad camera and a rad board.
Read the original Input stories here:
- I tested the Note 20 Ultra for weeks. What is going on with this camera?
- The Hunter Board is a 34 mph electric skateboard with Tesla-level ambitions
Where to find us:
- Subscribe to Input/Output wherever you listen to podcasts: iTunes | Spotify | TuneIn | RadioPublic | Stitcher
- We're hosted and produced by Mark Yarm
- Follow Input on Twitter
- Follow Evan Rodgers on Twitter
- Follow Craig Wilson on Twitter
All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.