All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 27: Apple’s new design direction / Hackintosh, R.I.P.

When Apple recently introduced its new macOS, Big Sur, you may have noticed something different about its icon and user interface design. The company has embraced what’s called neumorphism, an updated approach to skeumorphism, in which interface objects mimic their real-world counterparts. Input’s lead designer Jack Koloskus joins us to discuss. And later: Apple recently announced that it will spend the next two years transitioning its Macs from Intel to ARM processors. This news effectively spells the end of the Hackintosh – non-Apple hardware that has been built to run macOS. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers, a member of the Hackintosh community, joins us to talk about this major change.

Read the original Input stories here: