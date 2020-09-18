Kanye West can’t let go of Nike / How the Apple Watch became essential

Kanye West recently raised eyebrows by praising Nike products, specifically Jordans and the new ISPA Road Warrior, even though he’s currently under contract with Adidas. Kanye’s “vocal yearning for Nike” – a company the musician was once in partnership with – “is yet another indicator of how far Adidas has fallen behind,” writes Input news writer Ian Servantes. Ian joins us to discuss.
And later: In an essay about how his Apple Watch is unexpectedly keeping him sane during the pandemic, Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong writes, “Its many once seldom-used features are helping me get through these blurred days, weeks, and months.” Ray joins us to talk about his smartwatch.
On this episode of Input/Output, we discuss a rapper’s beloved sneakers and a writer’s beloved smartwatch.
Read the original Input stories here:
- Kanye still loves Nike and Jordans, and doesn't care if Adidas knows
- My Apple Watch is my secret weapon to surviving the pandemic
