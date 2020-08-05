All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 34: OnePlus’s impressive mid-range phone / The North Face’s amazing waterproof tech

The recently released OnePlus Nord is the first mid-range phone you won’t hate. It boasts six cameras and 5G, all for under $500. Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong was impressed by the Nord, writing that “OnePlus made the Android phone for the masses that Google couldn’t.” He joins us to talk about it. And later: For more than half a century, Gore-Tex has been the king of breathable waterproofing. But last year, The North Face introduced a new waterproof technical fabric called Futurelight that’s supposedly even better than Gore-Tex. Input guides editor Evan Rodgers recently put some Futurelight gear to the test. He joins us to discuss.

