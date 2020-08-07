All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.

Episode 36: Quibi’s sad, lonely subreddit / The ‘Gamer Girl’ controversy

Quibi, the short-form content platform with a silly name, has been widely mocked. It’s also proved to be a commercial failure: 92 percent of Quibi users canceled after their free three-month trial period. So it’s no surprise that the subreddit dedicated to the platform is a virtual ghost town. Input editor Ryan Houlihan recently wrote about r/Quibi, which he calls “the saddest place on the internet.” He joins us to discuss. And later: Video game publisher Wales Interactive recently dropped a trailer for its full motion video title Gamer Girl, in which a female livestreamer appears to get attacked in real life. Critics accused the game makers of monetizing women’s trauma, and the trailer was quickly pulled. Input news editor Cheyenne MacDonald joins us to talk about the controversy.

