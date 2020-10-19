Which iPhone 12 is right for you? / The ultimate foodie database

Apple is releasing four new iPhone 12 models: the 12 Mini, the 12, the 12 Pro, and the 12 Pro Max. But which one should you choose? Do you even need a new iPhone at all? Input senior reviews editor Ray Wong joins us to talk about the new family of iPhones and what you can expect from each of the models.
And later: For the past 50 years, writer and food historian Barbara Ketcham Wheaton has been compiling information from historical cookbooks from around the globe. That research is now available in the form of a beautiful, old-school-style database called The Sifter. Input news writer Mehreen Kasana joins us to discuss.
On this episode of Input/Output, we talk about Apple’s new 5G phones and an amazing digital cookbook collection.
Read the original Input stories here:
- The iPhone 12 family is out of control (in a good way)
- The Sifter is a beautiful database of 5,000 historical cookbooks
