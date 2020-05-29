All week long, our podcast Input/Output digs into the big ideas, fascinating personalities, and important stories from the pages of Input. You'll hear from the editors and writers behind the headlines, unpacking unseen context, sharing valuable insight, and giving voice to points of view that illuminate and enhance your understanding of a future that’s just up ahead. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoy making it.
Episode #8: Inside club quarantine / underground rap's YouTube influencers
Every night of the week, people from all over log on to the queer online dance party Club Quarantine, which has attracted celebrity guests like Charli XCX. Input news writer Matt Wille joins us to discuss why the party is such a good time – and why it’s so important to the queer community right now. And later:For a price, YouTube influencers like Adam22, Cameron Haller, and Patrick Cc will listen to your hip hop track and evaluate it on their livestreams. But is this a valuable service for up-and-coming rappers or just another music biz hustle? Writer Seth King joins us to discuss. Read more on inputmag.com/inputoutput.
Read the original Input stories here:
- A queer night in: Getting lost at Club Quarantine
- Are you the next Lil Pump? These YouTubers will tell you — for a price
