It takes Jeff Bezos 5 minutes to earn his donation to the Australian bushfire effort

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, recently donated $690,000 to help fight the bushfires ravaging Australia. Based on Business Insider’s most recent wage estimations, that’s about 0.00095 percent of his estimated annual income. In other terms, he makes that much money in five minutes. If you’ve donated more than $48 and you make $50,000 a year, you’ve made more of a sacrifice. Keep reading to see what non-billionaires donated.

More than a drop in the bucket — Several celebrities with wealth in the mere millions and even regular people have raised and/or donated more than Bezos to the stop the fires that have killed an estimated 500 million animals.

Chris Hemsworth dropped $1 million to help save his homeland.

dropped $1 million to help save his homeland. Elton John also donated $1 million to the Bushfire Relief Fund.

also donated $1 million to the Bushfire Relief Fund. Metallica have pledged $750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Country Fire Authority in Victoria.

have pledged $750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and Country Fire Authority in Victoria. Leonardo DiCaprio ’s Earth Alliance organization sent $3 million in aid.

’s Earth Alliance organization sent $3 million in aid. Kylie Minogue , Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban , and Pink have all donated $500,000.

, and , and have all donated $500,000. Kaylen Ward , a model, raised about $1 million by offering nude photos in exchange for proof of a minimum $10 donation. Ward also donated $1,000 of her own money.

, a model, raised about $1 million by offering nude photos in exchange for proof of a minimum $10 donation. Ward also donated $1,000 of her own money. Comedian Celeste Barber started a fundraiser that’s raised more $41 million.

As a frame of reference, Minogue donated about 0.5 percent of her estimated $90 million net worth and Hemsworth's donation comes in at 1.3 percent of his $76.4 million net worth. Do you see how I didn't have to type a bunch of zeroes and they're both still really wealthy?