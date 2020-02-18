Jeff Bezos pledges a few billion to help tackle climate change

Amazon CEO and richest man in the world Jeff Bezos has announced a new fund to help combat climate change. With the Bezos Earth Fun, he'll commit $10 billion of his personal net worth and begin issuing grants this summer. In an Instagram post announcing the initiative, Bezos says he'll fund "scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world."

Seven percent — The $10 billion commitment constitutes 7 percent of his estimated $130-billion net worth. That's not exactly a significant hit to the man's coffers, but hey, at least it's better than the five minutes of work he donated to the Australian Bushfire effort. His $690,000 donation last month essentially sparked a reaction of "That's cute."