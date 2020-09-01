Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are coming to 'Animal Crossing'

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to download Biden-Harris merchandise (including, yes, yard signs) for their digital outposts.

There are four official signs available from the campaign: the Biden-Harris logo, the Team Joe logo, the Pride logo, and some red-white-and-blue aviators. All it takes to nab them is a quick scan of the below QR codes with your Nintendo Switch Online app.

Crafting — The campaign has had to hold many digitally-focused events like discussions, fundraisers, and rallies due to the COVID-19 outbreak currently ravaging the United States. Even this year’s entire Democratic National Convention had to be organized around video streaming and teleconferencing solutions. Sounds like a logistical nightmare — but we're sure Isabelle is on it.

Town Hall — “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands,” said the director of digital partnerships for the Biden campaign, Christian Tom, to The Verge. “As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together.”

Tom added, “This is just the start of how we plan to engage players ahead of November as we’re already looking forward to rolling out more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms."

Dodo — Armed with the knowledge that the Trump campaign is tearing up the USPS in an alleged attempt to rig the election, it’s tempting to hear about these digital initiatives and roll your eyes. But in-game events in titles like Animal Crossing, Fortnite, and Minecraft have seen huge celebrities like Travis Scott, Elijah Wood, and K.K. Slider draw crowds of millions. Fortnite's latest stunt has even become one of technology's most contentious legal cases.

Nook miles — Hopefully this can help move the needle even a little bit. We’re desperate.

Standard issue. Joe Biden

A hot cup of Joe. Joe Biden

For LGBTQ people and their allies. Joe Biden