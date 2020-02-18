Kickstarter, one of the world's largest crowdfunding platforms, announced today that its staff has voted by a count of 46 to 37 to unionize. The company shared pride in its staff and in "the fair and democratic process" that led to unionization. Kickstarter United will be the first union of white-collar, full-time employees in the tech industry.

A prolonged battle — Kickstarter's path to unionization has by no means been an easy one. Though the company's official stance is now one of pride, that hasn't always been the case. Kickstarter's staff has been negotiating with management over the prospect for more than a year and a half. During negotiations, at least two staff members were fired — and at least two others were forced out by intimidating management.

Kickstarter denies having ever fired workers for attempts to unionize.