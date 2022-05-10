'Korea: Cubically Imagined' shows the power and limitations of VR art

Culture
The exhibition uses virtual reality to put visitors in immersive Korean art and pop culture — with a few hiccups.
Korea: Cubically Imagined is an immersive exhibition highlighting Korean art and pop culture with future-forward mediums. Virtual reality and innovative projections take center stage.
The exhibition covers a lot of ground — everything from animated paintings to a BTS concert experienced through VR.
(What would a Korean art exhibition be without an Instagram-ready BTS scene, really?)