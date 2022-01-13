Kylie Jenner is now the most-followed woman on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, has long had more Instagram followers than we could ever dream of. Now she’s hit 300 million followers on the app, making her the most-followed woman on Instagram.

That title used to belong to Ariana Grande, whose account currently sits around the 289 million follower mark. The only person with more followers than Kylie on Instagram is Cristiano Ronaldo; his account currently has about 389 million followers. (It’s unclear why that might be — his content is really, really boring.)

What will Kylie do with her new title? Probably nothing, if she’s even noticed. Girl’s been busy!

Instagram still leads — It’ll be very difficult for Kylie — or anyone else — to become the number-one most-followed account on Instagram, now or ever. That’s because Instagram itself (@instagram) holds that title with about 461 million followers... which seems like a pretty unfair advantage, now that we think about it.

Ariana isn’t the only one close on Kylie’s heels. Selena Gomez (you know, the one from Wizards of Waverly Place) has almost exactly the same number of followers as Ariana (289 million) as does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The rest of the Kardashian clan isn’t far behind Kylie, either. Kim Kardashian has 279 million followers at the moment; Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian each have 212 million.

Much to think about — Despite being more popular than ever on the platform, Kylie has been relatively quiet on her account as of late. That started back in November, just after the disaster known as Astroworld Festival. Travis Scott, the festival’s founder, has a child with Kylie; the pair are expecting another soon.

Following the festival, Scott lost many of his brand deals. Kylie responded to the tragedy by going totally silent on social media for two weeks. She received some backlash for this decision, especially since she’d attended the festival herself. Like Scott, she focused her public statements on insisting neither knew about how chaotic the festival had become.

That backlash obviously hasn’t stopped her from racking up new followers ever since. We shouldn’t be surprised, really. This is the Kardashian family we’re talking about. They’ll bounce back from any scandal with barely a scrape to show for it.