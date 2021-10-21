Lego reveals massive 'Home Alone' model ahead of holiday season

There are a lot of intricate Lego models out there, but for our money, the best have always been sets inspired by some of our favorite TV series and films, and the iconic company’s latest addition certainly continues that winning streak. Earlier today, Lego unveiled a nearly 4000-piece model of Kevin McCallister’s house from Home Alone, and it is almost as good as a gallon of chocolate ice cream and a bag of Crunch Tators.

The details on display here are pretty damn incredible — intricate room designs, traps, Kevin’s treehouse, and even the Oh-Kay Plumbing & Heating van are all included in the box. The Home Alone entry comes via Lego Ideas, the user-submission program that grants a 1 percent royalty fee to any of the suggestions actually chosen to be made by the company. In this case, we owe our thanks to Alex Storozhuk, from Vinnitsa, Ukraine.

Lego’s McCallisters’ House costs $249.99 and will be available to order beginning November 1 (just in time for the holidays, of course). Check out more images below of the model, ya filthy animals.

What’s there to hate? — Despite Lego somehow making it onto a recent list of the world’s most hated brands, there are plenty of examples we can give to the contrary. First off, how about that life-sized Toyota Supra model that can actually drive? Then there’s pretty much every single Nintendo tie-in on the market. Really, what we’re trying to say here is that list is totally, provably incorrect. Lego is wonderful, full stop.