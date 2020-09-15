Live like ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ in this limited-time Airbnb

On Sunday, Airbnb announced a special collaboration with the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith. A wing of the Bel-Air mansion used for exterior shots of The Fresh Prince will be available for only $30 a night to commemorate the show’s 30th anniversary. Starting on September 29 at 11:00 a.m. PDT, Los Angeles County residents will be able to book one of five one-night stays. Airbnb will also donate an undisclosed amount to Boys & Girls Clubs of Smith’s hometown of Philadelphia.

When you pull up to the house — DJ Jazzy Jeff virtually welcomes all who were fast enough to snag a reservation. Guests will have access to a spacious bedroom, bathroom, living room, dining room, and outdoor lounge area with a pool. There’s no kitchen access, but all food will be provided — on silver platters, naturally.

The bedroom features an indoor basketball hoop and a wide selection of Jordans, so your jump shots will look especially fly. A closet will contain some of Smith’s most iconic outfits from the show that you can groove in while spinning the hits with some guidance from DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Don’t make any trouble in this neighborhood — Only up to two guests are allowed to book a reservation and they must reside in the same household. The dates are spread out in order for the wing to be thoroughly cleaned in accordance with CDC’s rules and Airbnb’s upgraded cleaning protocols.

If it still sounds too risky, you can also tune into an Airbnb Online Experience hosted by DJ Jazzy Jeff where he’ll teach you the ways of the turntables.