‘Long Boi’ the comically large duck has inspired some glorious memes

Memes and odes for the duck that left our jaws on the floor.

A tall mallard duck named Long Boi is seen by a pond.
Instagram / @longboiyork

A remarkably large bird has left the internet stunned. "Long Boi," originally shared on Reddit, is a cross between an Indian Runner duck, pictured here, and a mallard. What you get as a result of this breeding is a rather menacing duck of stately height that makes its peers look diminutive and weak.

Photography by Alexandra Rudge/Moment/Getty Images

Snopes reports that Long Boi isn't abnormally tall, though. He is considered to have the average height of an Indian Runner. In that case, I hope to never come across one of these.

Reddit

