Culture
Memes and odes for the duck that left our jaws on the floor.
A remarkably large bird has left the internet stunned. "Long Boi," originally shared on Reddit, is a cross between an Indian Runner duck, pictured here, and a mallard. What you get as a result of this breeding is a rather menacing duck of stately height that makes its peers look diminutive and weak.
Snopes reports that Long Boi isn't abnormally tall, though. He is considered to have the average height of an Indian Runner. In that case, I hope to never come across one of these.