Match.com introduces Date Check-In feature for user safety

Match.com is introducing a new Date Check-In feature dedicated to keeping its users safe. The feature, which is available now, allows users to designate three contacts to notify when they’re heading to a date. The person on the other end of the date is also notified that Date Check-In has been selected, which Match says is to discourage unsafe behavior.

Ease and comfort — Match.com makes it clear in its app that the best thing to do in the event of an emergency is to call 9-1-1. But doing so can feel awfully conspicuous in the middle of a date. To this end, the Date Check-In prompts Match to send a text at the appointed date time. Users can respond “YES” at any time afterward to notify the user’s three designated contacts that something is up. Ease of use can be make-it-or-break-it when it comes to reporting inappropriate behavior.

Keep the safety features coming — Dating apps have always been the subject of scrutiny when it comes to keeping users safe, and their developers are finally catching up. Last month Tinder launched a similar service in conjunction with safety company Noonlight, as well as AI that helps detect harassment during in-app messaging.

While it’s unfortunate that these safety measures are necessary, the fact remains that they’re much-needed. More is better than less here; it’s great to see these features becoming the new norm for dating apps.