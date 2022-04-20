Mercedes-Benz announced that its absolutely, ridiculous luxury all-electric SUV is scheduled to hit American roads by the end of 2022. Two versions, the EQS 450+ SUV and EQS 580 4MATIC SUV, don’t have specific price points yet, although they’re seen as direct competitors to the other top-tier EVs like the BMW iX xDrive50i and Tesla’s Model X. Knowing that, consumers should probably budget somewhere between $83,000 and $120,000 for the EQS, or, y’know, just admire it from afar through these promo images.

For pro nappers and golfers — Judging from Mercedes’ announcement, the carmaker knows exactly who is going to buy this expensive EV. First off, it includes an Energizing Comfort system that includes a “nap” mode with automatic seat reclining, customizable massage settings, ambient lighting and music, as well as starry night sky mood display on the 56-inch-wide dashboard. Oh, and lest we forget: there’s an air ionizer, too.

Then there’s the size of the EQS, which Mercedes boasts has a luggage compartment with “room for up to four golf bags.” Apparently, size is measured in golf bags once you ascend to a particular echelon of wealth. The class struggle is real.

Power behind the price tag — For the kind of cash that’s being shelled out on the EQS SUV, drivers will be getting (at least some) of their money’s worth: The Mercedes EV includes a maximum 536 horsepower, and can get around 372 miles on a single charge. The vehicle itself boasts the same 136-inch wheelbase as its EQS sedan sibling, although it’s nearly 8-inches higher.

And then there’s that damn display, dubbed the MBUX Hyperscreen. In reality, it’s actually three separate screens, but positioned together underneath scratch-resistant glass so as to look like it’s essentially a single 56-inch spaceship console. There’s a lot to love about the EQS SUV, unfortunately, most of us are gonna have to love it at a distance.