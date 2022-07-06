MSCHF is at it again. Following a Vans lawsuit and a “Super Normal” sneaker begging for another lawsuit from Nike, the Brooklyn-based collective has just been saving space for dessert. MSCHF wants its fans to quite literally “Eat the Rich” through an ice cream truck that’ll hit the streets in New York City and Los Angeles.

That’s one rich treat — MSCHF has gone all-out for its latest project, as “MSCHF-cicle” branding is applied to both ice cream trucks and packaging inviting customers to eat the world’s richest men in popsicle form. There are five “flavors” total to choose from: “Bite Bezos” for Jeff Bezos, “Snack on Jack” for Jack Ma, “Gobble Gates” for Bill Gates, “Munch Musk” for Elon Musk, and “Suck Zuck” for Mark Zuckerberg.

MSCHF

MSCHF

The trucks will head to various spots in New York City and Los Angeles for the first half of next week. If you’re in NYC, head to Columbus Circle, McCarren Park, and Washington Square Park on July 11, 12, and 13, respectively. In LA, the trucks will be parked at Santa Monica Pier, The Grove, and Hollywood Boulevard on the same days, respectively. You’ll have between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. (local time) to partake in the movement.

Fill your belly — MSCHF, known for its, well, mischief, has dabbled in food-related social statements before. In response to Chik-fil-A’s closed-on-Sunday policy, the art collective delivered the restaurant’s chicken sandwiches to participants on a Sunday to give the chain the metaphorical bird. Its holy water-infused spiked seltzer also poked at religious institutions, even if its most blasphemous trait was its flavor.

The “Eat the Rich” campaign is just a small stunt to protest the grotesque wealth hoarded by the five men, but if biting the heads off popsicle-sized Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is the closest we get to eating the rich, we’ll take it. For just $10 a pop, you too can join in on the fun, although MSCHF does the courtesy of noting the popsicles contain milk and soy.